Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Holdings Decreased by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Leidos accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $131,668,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,050 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Leidos by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 783,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,695,000 after purchasing an additional 439,469 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $30,870,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 51.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 828,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,896,000 after purchasing an additional 281,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LDOS stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.33. The company had a trading volume of 68,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,681. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.09 and its 200 day moving average is $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.85.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.