Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Short Interest Up 28.4% in April

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the April 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.85.

In other Leidos news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Leidos by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.33. 68,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,681. Leidos has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.52.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

