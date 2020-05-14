LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.60.

LGIH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $102.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 5.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH remained flat at $$66.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 360,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,146. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 14.65 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.93.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.33%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.