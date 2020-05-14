Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,172,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,514 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.75% of Linde worth $1,586,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Linde by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,015. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $227.85. The company has a market capitalization of $93.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.44.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra cut their price target on Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Linde from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $152.47 per share, for a total transaction of $304,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,952 shares in the company, valued at $30,791,621.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

