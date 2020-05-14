Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.8% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 42,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 59,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,321,000 after acquiring an additional 29,481 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $282.50. 445,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,101,804. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

