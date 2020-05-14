Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $166,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lion Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $153.96. The company had a trading volume of 143,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,481. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.48 and its 200-day moving average is $185.35.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

