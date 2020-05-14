Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $459,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lion Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $141.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,531,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,714,740. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.48.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

