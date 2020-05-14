Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $712,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $898,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,108,832. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.17. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.