Lion Street Advisors LLC Invests $29,000 in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.15. 8,283,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,589,596. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.51 and its 200-day moving average is $84.85. The company has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

