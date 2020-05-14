Lion Street Advisors LLC Invests $31,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,601 shares of company stock worth $15,485,416. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

ABT traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,636,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,003,335. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $165.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

