Lion Street Advisors LLC Invests $66,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,866. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.09 and a 200 day moving average of $177.13. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.