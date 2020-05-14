Lion Street Advisors LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 611 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 23,555 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 15,345 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 67,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 236,204 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.23.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,212,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,846,116. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average of $56.34. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

