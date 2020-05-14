Lion Street Advisors LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,760 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARLP. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, CAO Robert J. Fouch sold 59,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $191,961.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARLP stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.90. 20,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.64. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $19.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $350.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.50 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARLP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alliance Resource Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Alliance Resource Partners from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.