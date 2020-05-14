Lion Street Advisors LLC Makes New $83,000 Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 14,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 110,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.56. 902,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,194,443. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.78 and its 200-day moving average is $148.91. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $125.20 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

