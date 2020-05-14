Lion Street Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.12. The stock had a trading volume of 85,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,192. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.98. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.34 and a one year high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

