Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,676 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,551.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,126.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $64.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,495. The firm has a market cap of $152.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $65.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.08.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.87% and a net margin of 31.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.55.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

