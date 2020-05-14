Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 252 Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $623,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,074. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.28 and its 200-day moving average is $127.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.40.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 11,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $1,646,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,441.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,760,362. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

