Lion Street Advisors LLC Takes Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $230.99. 1,834,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,033,663. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.71.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

