LRAD Corporation Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:GNSS)

LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) – Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of LRAD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). LRAD had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LRAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LRAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:GNSS traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.17. 16,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,324. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.52. LRAD has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.06 million, a PE ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 0.52.

In other LRAD news, Director John G. Coburn bought 17,382 shares of LRAD stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $51,276.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 18,542 shares of company stock worth $53,872 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNSS. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LRAD in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LRAD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of LRAD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of LRAD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of LRAD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

