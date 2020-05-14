Lunyr (LUN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, Lunyr has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $490,285.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00007220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Upbit, BiteBTC and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.96 or 0.01997688 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00086086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00169343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00039457 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lunyr’s genesis date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Lunyr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, BigONE, BiteBTC, Huobi, Liqui, Gate.io, HitBTC, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

