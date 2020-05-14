Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $200.53 million during the quarter. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 8.42%.

Shares of LDL stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 14,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,141. The firm has a market cap of $189.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.18. Lydall has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $26.99.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LDL shares. ValuEngine cut Lydall from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti boosted their target price on Lydall from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lydall from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

