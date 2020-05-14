LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 928,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $46,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Coombs purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYB. Cfra dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

