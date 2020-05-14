MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

In other news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $168,270.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,968 shares in the company, valued at $942,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 153,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 24,375 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 16.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 26.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 891,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 184,660 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 121.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 35,994 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MacroGenics stock traded down $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $24.94. 3,443,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,876. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25. MacroGenics has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.17.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.10. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 222.14% and a negative return on equity of 62.43%. The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

