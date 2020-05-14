Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

NASDAQ MGLN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.12. Magellan Health has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $81.04.

MGLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

