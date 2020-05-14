Magnit PAO (LON:MGNT) Trading Down 1.4%

Magnit PAO (LON:MGNT)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.99 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.09 ($0.15), 209,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.15).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 103.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 777.32.

Magnit PAO Company Profile (LON:MGNT)

Magnit PAO, formerly Magnit OAO (Magnit OJSC) is a Russia-based holding company, which is engaged in the food retail industry. The Company operates the chain of numerous convenience stores and hypermarkets, as well as Magnit Family stores in more than 1,763 locations across the Russian Federation. The Company’s stores are located within the Southern, Central and Volga Regions, North-Western and Urals Regions.

