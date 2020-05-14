Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.42 million.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $5.08 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.68.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 201,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,491,420.00. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGY. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

