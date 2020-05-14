Maincoin (MNC) Price Up 52.2% This Week

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 29.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Maincoin token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and P2PB2B. Over the last week, Maincoin has traded up 52.2% against the US dollar. Maincoin has a market cap of $690,800.29 and $20,136.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00041887 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $322.56 or 0.03354324 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00055345 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00030718 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,369,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B, Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

