Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Malibu Boats from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of MBUU traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.52. The stock had a trading volume of 19,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,992. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.06. The company has a market capitalization of $809.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $52.13.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.10 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.85% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the first quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 28.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,044,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,869,000 after buying an additional 453,036 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 160.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 455,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,121,000 after buying an additional 281,048 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth $7,150,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 86.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 499,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after buying an additional 231,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

