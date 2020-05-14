Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $97.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.22 million.

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. Mammoth Energy Services has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $56.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TUSK. Zacks Investment Research cut Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mammoth Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

