Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Marathon Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:MGDPF)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.14, approximately 86,840 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 109,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.

Marathon Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MGDPF)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

