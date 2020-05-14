Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) – SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Marriott International in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $136.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $124.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.81.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175,999. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 280.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 75.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

