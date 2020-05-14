Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.64 EPS

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.64), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

MAR stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.18. 522,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,175,999. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.73 and its 200-day moving average is $121.20.

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $148.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $124.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.81.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

