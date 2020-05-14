Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Position Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,869,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 398,843 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.2% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Mastercard worth $458,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $491,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $6.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $275.24. The stock had a trading volume of 552,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283,668. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.90.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

