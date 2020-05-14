Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Matinas BioPharma stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.71. 474,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,810. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.68. Matinas BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $2.49.

MTNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a report on Sunday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Matinas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matinas BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.58.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

