Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Lowered by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,555 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 30,027 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $38,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.63. 2,855,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,066,614. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.02 and a 200 day moving average of $193.19. The firm has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

