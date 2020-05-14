Mengis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,473 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,500,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,731,715. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.18.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.77.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

