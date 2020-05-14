Mengis Capital Management Inc. Buys 315 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,639 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Nike by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 195,543 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $19,810,000 after purchasing an additional 83,331 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,981 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Finally, Surevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 16,330 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NKE traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.20. 707,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,986,356. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

