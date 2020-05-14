Mengis Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 66.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing stock traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.50. 25,822,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,919,295. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The firm has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nord/LB lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra lowered Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

