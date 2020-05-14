Mengis Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,239 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.3% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8,876.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 259,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 256,531 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 104,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 70,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,368,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,856,751. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

