Mengis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 731 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.35, for a total transaction of $25,045,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,145 shares of company stock worth $74,225,628. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $31.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $485.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,104. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $576.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.49.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.00.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

