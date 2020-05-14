Mengis Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.64.

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.93. 2,528,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,382,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.18 and a 200 day moving average of $133.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $29,213,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,441,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,780,842,613.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 906,320 shares of company stock valued at $132,984,238. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.