Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.5% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,831,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,830,311. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.27 and its 200-day moving average is $83.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

