Metal (MTL) Price Reaches $0.28 on Top Exchanges

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Metal token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00002946 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a market cap of $18.61 million and approximately $6.51 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00041987 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.48 or 0.03364569 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00055354 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00030676 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010346 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010309 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

