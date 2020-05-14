Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target Raised to $760.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $690.00 to $760.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Mettler-Toledo International from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $586.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $722.20.

MTD traded down $2.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $688.74. 11,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,589. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $694.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $736.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 134.62% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 4,671 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.94, for a total value of $3,325,471.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,279 shares in the company, valued at $22,268,771.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.96, for a total value of $527,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,366.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,137 shares of company stock valued at $12,719,930. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

