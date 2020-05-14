Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Down to $0.83

Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.84, but opened at $0.83. Microvision shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 10,782,817 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Microvision in a report on Thursday, March 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.62.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microvision, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Microvision stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,018,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 560,783 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 2.32% of Microvision worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Microvision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

