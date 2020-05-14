Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MIME. Dougherty & Co raised Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Sunday. BidaskClub raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Mimecast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $1,719,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,591,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,182,584.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 8,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $372,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,806 shares of company stock worth $4,050,852. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 48.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,916,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,574 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,614,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,540,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,072,000. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,399,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MIME traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.21. 44,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,406. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.64, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.79.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.39 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

