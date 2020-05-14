Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.39 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Mimecast’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Mimecast updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.45, a P/E/G ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.27. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Mimecast alerts:

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $1,719,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,591,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,182,584.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $132,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,806 shares of company stock worth $4,050,852. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MIME. TheStreet upgraded Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Mimecast from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Mimecast from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.