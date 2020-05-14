MIR COIN (MIR) Achieves Market Cap of $3.10 Million

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 14th. One MIR COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. In the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. MIR COIN has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $140,130.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.83 or 0.01999502 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00085140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00168827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00039417 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About MIR COIN

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 880,627,471 coins. MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir . MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here

MIR COIN Coin Trading

MIR COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIR COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

