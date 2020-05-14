Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires 6,100 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,455 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $37,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.81, for a total transaction of $595,518.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,019.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,670 shares of company stock worth $2,380,526 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $3.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.00. 1,682,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,848. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.32 and its 200 day moving average is $196.38. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.23.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

