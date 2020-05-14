Mitchell Capital Management Co. Buys 1,137 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,720,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,691,012. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.